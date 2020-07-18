    For Quick Alerts
      Taapsee Pannu: Star Kids Milk Their Advantage, Outsiders Also Should Rely On Their Strengths

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu has always maintained that nepotism and differential treatment to 'outsiders' versus 'insiders' in the film industry is a reality. In a recent interview, she talked about a unique way in which outsiders can deal with nepotism. Admitting that star kids milk the advantage of coming from a filmy background, Taapsee holds that outsiders should also develop and rely on their strengths.

      Taapsee Says 'Outsiders Are Aware Of Nepotism Beforehand'

      In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee talked about the nepotism being one of the many challenges that newcomers face in the film industry. "But it will be wrong to say that one is not aware of it beforehand. And once you are aware of the challenges, you will be facing, you make sure you develop the strength to deal with it," she said.

      'Outsiders' Strength Is Relatability With Audiences'

      She continued, "If star kids milk their advantage, I don't understand why don't we outsiders rely on our strength and use it to our advantage as well?" Talking about the natural advantage that outsiders, she said, "We have the largest relatability factor with the audience, we have their support constantly because they feel we are one of them."

      'Every Inch Our Of Our Success Is Ours'

      Not one to believe that the process of change will be easy, Taapsee said, "Yes, the journey will be harder and longer, but every inch of success we achieve in our journey will be ours. No one can claim a stake in that. That's a beautiful feeling in itself."

      She Feels It's Better To Learn Ways To Deal With Nepotism

      She added, "No matter how many countless discussions or debates we are going have on it, it's never going to go away, so it's better we learn our ways and means to deal with it and our audience and media becomes smart, unbiased enough to give us an equal opportunity, and a chance to get their love and attention."

      Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad. She has a number of films lined up next, including Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabhaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Tadka and others.

      Read more about: taapsee pannu nepotism
      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
