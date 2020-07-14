Taapsee Pannu Calls Saand Ki Aankh Her Career’s Biggest Experiment; ‘Too Many Firsts In This One

    For Quick Alerts
      If there is one thing Taapsee Pannu is known for as an actor, it is her experiments with roles and fresh stories. Continuing her quarantine throwback posts series, Taapsee shared a picture of her look trial from the film Saand Ki Aankh, and revealed that the film was her career's biggest experiment so far. Taapsee played the role of a 60 plus year old Prakashi Tomar, one of India's champion sharp shooters.

      Taapsee Calls Saand Ki Aankh Her Career’s Biggest Experiment

      Sharing her look from the film, Taapsee wrote as caption, "The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before!"

      Saand Ki Aankh was a biographical film based on the lives of 'shooter didis', Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, with Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of Chandro.

      Taapsee continued, "Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner's luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback."

      View this post on Instagram

      The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner’s luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one ❤️ #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

      The film was directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. Both Taapsee and Bhumi were praised for their performances.

      Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad. She will next be seen in a number of films including Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabhaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Womaniya and Tadka.

