Taapsee Pannu Drops A Hint About Her Character Rani Kashyap In Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Describes Her Character From Haseen Dillruba As 'Self Obsessed Borderline Narcissist'

Taapsee captioned her picture as, "She wrote, "Abhi aankh me khatak rahi hu to kya... kabhi to dil me dhadkungi (So what if I am annoying you now, one day I will rule your heart). One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it's a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ). Here's to getting ‘pulp fiction' back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na."

Giving fans a little detail about her character in the film, Taapsee continued, "P.S - don't know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87. #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter."

It's A Wrap For Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee also shared two more pictures from the sets on her Instagram stories. While in one picture, the actress is seen busy gorging some homemade peanut butter on the sets, another picture seems to have been clicked by her on her way back home from the film's shoot.

A Glimpse Of Rani Kashyap

Earlier, when the actress resumed shooting post her mini vacation, she shared a picture from the sets of Haseen Dillruba and captioned it as, ""तन मन का धन" Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba."

Curly Hair Woes

Taapsee also posted another picture of herself in a yellow sari and straight hair, and captioned it as, "Last few days on #HaseenDilruba and Thats my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them everyday #CurlyHairIssues #LookChange #StressfulStraight."