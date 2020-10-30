Taapsee Pannu Drops A Hint About Her Character Rani Kashyap In Haseen Dillruba
After a quick getaway to Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania, and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu had resumed shooting for Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba. On Friday, the Badla actress took to her Instagram page to announce that she has wrapped the film's shoot.
Taapsee also dropped a hint about her character from the film to tease her fans. She shared a picture in which she is seen sharing a hearty laugh on the sets. The snap also features her co-star Vikrant Massey.
Taapsee captioned her picture as, "She wrote, "Abhi aankh me khatak rahi hu to kya... kabhi to dil me dhadkungi (So what if I am annoying you now, one day I will rule your heart). One line that sums up Rani Kashyap! And it's a wrap on #HaseenDilruba ! Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai this film has probably experienced all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun (including the Pandemic ). Here's to getting ‘pulp fiction' back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love coz basic toh hum vaise bhi kuch karte nahi hai na."
Giving fans a little detail about her character in the film, Taapsee continued, "P.S - don't know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could @vikrantmassey87. #FilmWrap #HaseenDilruba #EndOfAnotherChapter."
Taapsee also shared two more pictures from the sets on her Instagram stories. While in one picture, the actress is seen busy gorging some homemade peanut butter on the sets, another picture seems to have been clicked by her on her way back home from the film's shoot.
Earlier, when the actress resumed shooting post her mini vacation, she shared a picture from the sets of Haseen Dillruba and captioned it as, ""तन मन का धन" Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba."
Taapsee also posted another picture of herself in a yellow sari and straight hair, and captioned it as, "Last few days on #HaseenDilruba and Thats my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them everyday #CurlyHairIssues #LookChange #StressfulStraight."
"Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script," producer Aanand L Rai had earlier told a tabloid. Besides Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane.
