Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad Trailer Receives Incredible Response On Twitter

Taapsee Pannu is doing many things right when it comes to her choice of movies. Her upcoming release Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha, challenges misogyny and violence in relationships as presented in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. The makers dropped its trailer today, and it has been widely appreciated by netizens, many saying that it is a much needed movie.

Read on to see how Twitterati reacted to Thappad's trailer -

Himesh @HimeshMankad - "Watched the trailer of #Thappad, and @anubhavsinha comes up with another unconventional and hard-hitting tale of our society, with @taapsee set to deliver a superlative performance once again. RELEVANT and REAL how I describe the conflict in the film."

Watched the trailer of #Thappad, and @anubhavsinha comes up with another unconventional and hard-hitting tale of our society, with @taapsee set to deliver a superlative performance once again. RELEVANT and REAL how I describe the conflict in the film. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 30, 2020

Mimansa Shekhar @mimansashekhar - "#Thappadfirstlook has somewhere hit me so hard! It's a thing of behind the doors, behind so many faces, so many pretentious smiles! It's so powerful. We've all seen it somewhere, someone doing it, someone living with it! Thankyou @taapsee @anubhavsinha sir. #Thappad is piercing!"

#Thappadfirstlook has somewhere hit me so hard! It's a thing of behind the doors, behind so many faces, so many pretentious smiles! It's so powerful. We've all seen it somewhere, someone doing it, someone living with it! Thankyou @taapsee @anubhavsinha sir. #Thappad is piercing! pic.twitter.com/vb9QC8ygcN — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) January 30, 2020

Anushka @a_bilwakar - "#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch!@taapsee @anubhavsinha."

#thappadtrailer Thank you for the "it's not just a slap" narrative!! Thank you for not normalising abuse like every other Bollywood movie! Will definitely watch!@taapsee @anubhavsinha — Anushka (@a_biwalkar) January 31, 2020

Ashish @AshishKumar_10 - "WOW! Speechless !! What a Trailer #ThappadTrailer .. One more brilliant movie by @taapsee on real issue!! A Hard-hitting and thought-provoking take on domestic violence! #Thappad."

WOW! Speechless !! What a Trailer #ThappadTrailer .. One more brilliant movie by @taapsee on real issue!! A Hard-hitting and thought-provoking take on domestic violence! #Thappad — Ashish (@AshishKumar_10) January 31, 2020

Biswajit Mohanty @SRK_fan_biswa - "Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride...#ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern ....#jay_taapsee_mate_ki."

Oh my god what a intense story line... You are in your zone... Go-ahead @taapsee your are on a rollercoaster ride...#ThappadTrailer is a #Thappad to all of them who touches their women without concern ....#jay_taapsee_mate_ki — Biswajit Mohanty (@Srk_fan_biswa) January 31, 2020

Thappad is set on the premise of a married couple who have a seemingly effortless relationship, but an unexpected slap changes everything. Taapsee has said that Thappad is going to be the Pink of 2020. It is scheduled for release on February 28, 2020.

Watch the trailer here -

ALSO READ: Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Film Makes You Question If A Slap Is 'Bas Itni Si Baat'!

ALSO READ: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Next Release