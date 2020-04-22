    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Was Punished On Soorma Sets For Missing Classes; Had To Do Ground Somersaults

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu has been using her time in quarantine to stay connected with her fans on social media. She has been sharing never before seen throwback pictures and videos from her life, with interesting stories behind them. Her latest post reveals how she was punished on the sets of her 2018 sports biopic Soorma, if she missed her class.

      Taapsee shared a glimpse of what her punishment entailed, while practicing for the hockey film. She had to do somersaults on the ground, and her childhood helped her prep for it.

      Taapsee Shows How She Was Punished On Soorma Sets

      Sharing a video, she wrote, "This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it 'baajiyaan' but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this 'fun' while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep ! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan’ but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this ‘fun’ while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep ! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

      Soorma also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. It was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films.

      Meanwhile, Taapsee will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu, another biographical sports film based on women's national cricket team captain Mithali Raj. She also has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Tadka, Looop Lapeta and Womaniya lined up next.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Anubhav Sinha; Asks What Happened Between 'Ra.One' And 'Mulk'

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why The Wedding Scene In Manmarziyaan Is Her Favourite

      Read more about: taapsee pannu soorma
      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 0:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X