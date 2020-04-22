Taapsee Pannu Was Punished On Soorma Sets For Missing Classes; Had To Do Ground Somersaults

Taapsee Pannu has been using her time in quarantine to stay connected with her fans on social media. She has been sharing never before seen throwback pictures and videos from her life, with interesting stories behind them. Her latest post reveals how she was punished on the sets of her 2018 sports biopic Soorma, if she missed her class.

Taapsee shared a glimpse of what her punishment entailed, while practicing for the hockey film. She had to do somersaults on the ground, and her childhood helped her prep for it.

Sharing a video, she wrote, "This one is from #Soorma . Ithe hockey world they call it 'baajiyaan' but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this 'fun' while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set. Also my coach @sandeep_rebirth was always ready with this punishment for me if I missed the class ! Talk about method prep ! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," (sic).

Soorma also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. It was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and C.S. Films.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu, another biographical sports film based on women's national cricket team captain Mithali Raj. She also has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Tadka, Looop Lapeta and Womaniya lined up next.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Takes A Dig At Anubhav Sinha; Asks What Happened Between 'Ra.One' And 'Mulk'

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why The Wedding Scene In Manmarziyaan Is Her Favourite