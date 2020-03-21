    For Quick Alerts
      Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap’s Next Is A Supernatural Thriller On Time Travel?

      Taapsee Pannu is growing to be a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film industry. Delivering critically acclaimed performances in films like Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Mulk, and so on, Taapsee has created a space for herself in Bollywood.

      According to a report, Taapsee and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are looking to collaborate again after Manmarziyaan. Their next film is reportedly going to be a supernatural thriller based on time travel.

      Taapsee & Anurag’s Next Film Will Have A Time Travel Angle?

      Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Anurag and Taapsee had a fabulous time working on Manmarziyaan and during the shoot itself, Anurag had offered this other film to Taapsee. It's a film that's a supernatural thriller and is mostly going to be a remake of a popular film. It's not known if it's inspired from a Hollywood film or a Korean project. But what we do know is that the film will have a time travel angle to it. It's something to do with the weather and atmospheric changes around us."

      "The film will go on floors in a few months after Taapsee wraps up work on Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket," the source added.

      Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, a film which won rave reviews and appreciation from audiences. She has a number of movies lined up next: Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Womaniya, Tadka, and Looop Lapeta.

      Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu Cancels Delhi Trip after Haseen Dillruba Shoot Gets Cancelled

      Priyanshu Painyuli To Play Taapsee Pannu's Husband In Rashmi Rocket

      Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh And Others React!

      Read more about: taapsee pannu anurag kashyap
      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 20:10 [IST]
