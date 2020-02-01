    For Quick Alerts
      Takht First Look: Ranveer Singh & Anil Kapoor's Voice-over Will Leave You Excited

      By
      |

      Karan Johar's much-awaited historical drama, Takht has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Amidst all the speculations around this magnum opus, the makers dropped the first look of the film today.

      takht

      Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter page to drop the first-sneak peek of the film and wrote, "Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021."

      Check out his tweet here.

      Takht traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer Singh essays the role of Shahjahan's elder son Dara, Vicky Kaushal will be playing his younger son Aurangzeb in this historical film. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Shahjahan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Shahjahan's daughter Jahanara Begum. Alia will be playing Dara's wife Begum Nadira Banu in the film and the role of Aurangzeb's wife Dilras Banu Begum will be played by Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be playing a slave girl in the film.

      Karan Johar was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "This is the film that'll get me nervous. I've not been nervous in the other experiences because they've always been about people I know. But I don't know these people. To get into the heads of Shah Jahan, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, I had to do a lot of reading, researching, soul searching to understand their minds about their ambitions, failings, highs and lows in the 16th century. It's not something I can comprehend easily."

      takho

      He further added, "If you read anything about Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb... They were relevant to history and are relevant even today, their ethos is relevant even today. When you see the film you'll probably realise what I'm talking about."

      Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhavi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, Takht is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021. The film will go on floors in March 2020.

      Rangoli Chandal Takes A Dig At Karan Johar's Takht

      Vicky Kaushal On Playing Aurangzeb In Takht: 'It's A Character That's Going To Demand A Lot From Me'

