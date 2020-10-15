Tamannaah Bhatia On Her COVID-19 Experience; Says The Virus Made Her Weak Although She Is Healthy

Tamannaah Bhatia tested positive for the novel Coronavirus last month and had to be hospitalized for a few days. Now, having recovered, Tamannaah had a few pointers to share from her experience. She noted how the virus can affect a person badly irrespective of their age and health condition. She also stressed on the need to remain vigilant and get oneself checked the moment they feel the symptoms.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, "We often think, 'Oh, it's just a fever or I'm overworked hence the body ache, rest karne se theek ho jayega'. I also had been working out rigorously and thought my body was aching because of that. But most of us are only aware of the common symptoms. So, the earlier you address the issue, the better. The moment you feel unwell get yourself checked."

The actress tested positive days after her parents tested positive for the virus. Although her parents were hospitalized for ten days, she was admitted for five days, and was quarantined at her Hyderabad home the rest of the time.

Talking about how the virus can have an adverse impact on anyone, she said, "Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. It reacts differently to different people. Whatever your age is, it can affect someone younger also badly like it did to me."

She added, "The fear around Covid-19 is understandable. But getting the test done, not hiding your diagnosis and treating yourself on time, really helps. There's no point in being scared and not helping other people. It's not like if someone has got the virus, we should runway from that person. We can help them and the family from a distance taking proper precautions. We've to fight this situation collectively."

Talking about work, Tamannaah has a number of projects lined up in the South. In Hindi, she will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is being directed by Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

