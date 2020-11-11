Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Being Called ‘Fat’ During Her COVID-19 Treatment

Tamannaah Bhatia recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive a few weeks back. The actress, who was hospitalized for treatment, opened up on her experience and shared that she had a constant fear of death as her symptoms were severe.

Tamannaah also shared that she was called 'fat' on social media when she shared a picture from her treatment, which made her think about how insensitive people can get sometimes.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Tamannaah said, "I was really scared when getting treated, there was a constant fear of death in me. I had very severe symptoms that I knew had killed others on their way to recovery. But the doctors truly saved me and I should thank my parents too for standing in support. It made me realize how valuable life truly is."

On being trolled, she said, "I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can't see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws."

Tamannaah had tested positive after both her parents tested positive for the virus. She revealed her diagnosis through a social media post in October and said that although her team and she had been disciplined about safety measures on sets, she unfortunately developed symptoms and gave in to the virus.

In another interview, Tamannaah had advised all her fans to not take the virus lightly, whatever be their age or however fit they are. She had said that despite her following a fitness regime and maintaining her health, the virus had still affected her badly.

