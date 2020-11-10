Tanishq Withdraws Another Ad After Being Trolled For Advocating Refrain From Firecrackers

Jewellery brand Tanishq has pulled down another ad in less than a month for facing social media backlash again. The latest ad advocated against the bursting of fire crackers this Diwali, which some netizens took offence at as they saw it as 'advice' on how to celebrate the festival. The ad featured actors Sayani Gupta, Neena Gupta, Nimrat Kaur and newbie Alaya F.

In the ad which released on social media last Thursday, Sayani says, "I'm hoping to meet my mom after really long, definitely not firecrackers. I don't think anybody should light any firecrackers, but lot of diyas."

In response to the ad, BJP National Secretary C.T. Ravi tweeted, "Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers."

According to The Hindu, the ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube, however it continues to exist on Tanishq's Instagram handle.

Earlier, Tanishq had to withdraw another ad which wherein a Muslim mother-in-law had organized a baby shower ceremony for her Hindu daughter-in-law. It was trolled by some netizens opining that it promoted 'love jihad', including Kangana Ranaut. However other actors such as Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Divya Dutta and Richa Chadha were in support of the ad as they thought it beautifully promoted religious co-existence.

