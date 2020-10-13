Tanishq Ad Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Says Concept Wasn't The Problem But The Execution Was

If you're active on Twitter, you must know how badly the new ad of Tata-owned jewellery brand Tanishq was trolled. The 45-second ad received major backlash by netizens as they felt that it was promoting 'love jihad'. In the ad, a Muslim mother-in-law is shown celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for her daughter-in-law. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut also shared her opinion on the ongoing Tanishq row, and said that more than the ad's concept, its execution was the problem.

Kangana tweeted, "The concept wasn't as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn't she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful."

Kangana also elaborated why she feels that the ad was wrong on multiple levels and said, "This advert is wrong on many levels, Hindu bahu is living with the family for significant amount of time but acceptance happens only when she is carrying their heir. So what is she just a set of ovaries?This advert does not only promote love-jihad but also sexism #tanishq." (sic)

She further tweeted, "As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting in to our subconscious, we must scrutinise, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq." (sic)

Actresses like Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta, on the other hands, defended the ad and rather called it 'beautiful'.

Now that Tanishq has officially withdrawn their ad, Divya expressed her displeasure and tweeted, "Yes it's my voice. It s sad it's taken off air. I loved it."

While reacting to the new Tanishq ad, Richa tweeted, "It's a beautiful ad."

