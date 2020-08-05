    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Wish For Her ‘Favourite Person’ Aadar Jain Confirms They Are Dating

      By
      |

      Tara Sutaria has confirmed her relationship with Aadar Jain through a social media post wishing the latter on his birthday.

      Tara’s Birthday Post For Aadar Jain Confirms Relationship

      Tara took to her Instagram handle to wish Aadar, whom she is rumoured to be dating. She posted an adorable picture of the two, with a sweet caption. Aadar's reply to her wish confirms that the two are indeed in a relationship.

      Sharing a photo of Aadar and herself twinning in white, Tara captioned her post, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain." Aadar reacted to this adorable birthday wish by replying, "I love you."

      Aadar's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted with a heart emoji to Tara's post.

      View this post on Instagram

      Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain 🖤

      A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Aug 5, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

      Tara's sister Pia Sutaria also took to her Instagram handle to wish Aadar a happy birthday. Posting a picture where the Sutaria girls are hugging Aadar, Pia wrote, "It's a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star."

      Although Tara and Aadar were spotted together at events, the two had never confirmed their relationship. When asked about this during Marjaavan film promotions in November, Tara had replied, "Well, we really enjoy each other's company," and had added, "It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

      Tara made her big Bollywood debut last year with Student Of The Year 2, starring alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Marjaavan, starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in a romantic action film, Tadap, which is being directed by Milan Luthria.

      ALSO READ: Aadar Jain's Mother Rima Jain Approves His Relationship With Tara Sutaria

      ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria Reveals She Is Doing Something People Would Not Expect In Her Next Film Tadap

      Read more about: tara sutaria aadar jain
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 18:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X