Tara Sutaria’s Birthday Wish For Her ‘Favourite Person’ Aadar Jain Confirms They Are Dating

Tara Sutaria has confirmed her relationship with Aadar Jain through a social media post wishing the latter on his birthday.

Tara took to her Instagram handle to wish Aadar, whom she is rumoured to be dating. She posted an adorable picture of the two, with a sweet caption. Aadar's reply to her wish confirms that the two are indeed in a relationship.

Sharing a photo of Aadar and herself twinning in white, Tara captioned her post, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain." Aadar reacted to this adorable birthday wish by replying, "I love you."

Aadar's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted with a heart emoji to Tara's post.

Tara's sister Pia Sutaria also took to her Instagram handle to wish Aadar a happy birthday. Posting a picture where the Sutaria girls are hugging Aadar, Pia wrote, "It's a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star."

Although Tara and Aadar were spotted together at events, the two had never confirmed their relationship. When asked about this during Marjaavan film promotions in November, Tara had replied, "Well, we really enjoy each other's company," and had added, "It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

Tara made her big Bollywood debut last year with Student Of The Year 2, starring alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Marjaavan, starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in a romantic action film, Tadap, which is being directed by Milan Luthria.

