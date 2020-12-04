Tara Sutaria Explains Life Changed After Movies; Says The Attention She Got Was Overwhelming

Tara Sutaria made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2. The actress has since gone on to star in another movie Marjaavaan, and is currently filming her third film Tadap. Tara opened up on being in the movie business for a year, and shared that life was more private before.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tara shared the best career advice she has received and it was from her mother. "It wasn't from anyone in the business. She told me before my first film, Student Of The Year 2 'it's wonderful that you are getting into this, remember beauty is as beauty does. Just do what you are doing, and this is great. One day, this will fade, what you do, your actions will speak louder than anything else'. She told me to conduct myself with grace and be a good person," she said.

She further said that she is content with how her career is shaping up and is excited about her future because she already has a couple of releases lined up.

However, Tara admits that her life has changed since she entered movies. "Of course, it comes with the territory, a certain part of your life becomes more public when you are in the films. That's something I was prepared for. But you can never be too prepared for it until you are in the position. It was very overwhelming. My debut got an amazing response, and all the attention that came after was definitely new. Life was different, it's changed a lot since then. I really enjoy it. Everything in my life is luckily balanced because of my friends and family. The transition has not been hard," she said.

Tara has been hitting the headlines off late for her relationship with Aadar Jain. The two were recently holidaying in Maldives and Tara treated her fans to gorgeous photos from the vacation.

