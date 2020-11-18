Tara Sutaria Wants To Enjoy Every Bit Of Work This Year, After Not Having Worked In Last 6-7 Months

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India, and the subsequent lockdown has affected industries and work all across the nation, the Hindi film industry included. Nearly everyone in the film fraternity found themselves out of work for a few months.

Actor Tara Sutaria recounted her experience of not being able to work in the last six to seven months, and how it made her want to enjoy every moment of work for the rest of this year. It also made her value what she had before Covid.

"Work wise my wish for this year would be to enjoy every moment because for the last 6-7 months, I, along with so many people in the film industry and in every industry, haven't really worked and it has made me value what we had before Covid," said Tara, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"I just want to value everything that has come my way. I have three projects lined up and so many other commitments. My wish is just value every moment and enjoy my work and just value it a lot more than before," she added.

Tara, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 (2019) alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, was last seen in Marjaavaan, with Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. She will next be seen in Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria. She will share screen space with newcomer Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

"I've been quite lucky since I began my career. The only thing that I can hope for in the coming years is to be always excited about what I do like I am right now and to always remember and be grateful for what I am getting. I have three films that I am currently working on which will release very soon, and each role and each film is drastically different from the next. My hope for the coming year is to continue that process," said Tara.

All set to turn 25 in a few days, Tara has planned to ring in her birthday in Maldives. Her birthday wish is that we come out of these challenging times stronger, realizing that we are all in this together.

