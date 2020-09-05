Teachers' Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar Reveals How Her Teacher Fuelled The Passion Of Acting In Her

On the occasion of Teachers' Day today, Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to mark her debut with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj remembered her junior school dance teacher, and said that she is grateful to her for imbibing self-discipline early on in her life.

Manushi was quoted as saying, "One of my most special teachers from school was Ms. Bose. She used to teach us Indian dance and music in junior school. I moved to Delhi when I was 7 in 2nd class and it was, she who ingrained the love for the stage in me. From a very young age she would take me in her programs. She was amongst the strictest teachers that I had but I loved her dearly because though her strictness I learnt about performance discipline and I understood that when you enjoy performing and like the stage there is a lot of practice, self-discipline that goes into it."

Remembering the special bond that she shared with her, Manushi further added, "As I grew older and left for senior school, I remember I used to meet her once a year during our annual day and she would come with her squad of girls from the junior school to senior school. I would always touch her feet (and till date whenever I get a chance to meet her I do so) but she would not let me finish my namaskar and would hug me. I share a very special bond with Ms. Bose and she is one of one of my most special teachers. I remember that when we were passing out in 12th, we had our candle light ceremony and everyone was quite emotional. The only teacher I kept thinking about was her because she had seen me grow and always encouraged and pushed me to give my best. I hugged her and I think both of us ended up crying and both of us knew we would miss working with each other."

"I met her again after I won Miss India and I really still miss her. She was one teacher who has been the most strict one in my life but at the same time she has also been the most endearing and showered me with a lot of love and taken care of me like her own child," Manushi signed off.

Talking about films, besides Prithiviraj, there are rumours about Manushi Chhillar teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for a YRF film.

