Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Her Birthday With Yummy Cakes And A Lavish Indian Spread; See Pictures

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna turned a year older yesterday (December 30, 2020). She rang in her special day with a low-key birthday bash. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering was limited to close family members and a few friends.

Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia took to his Instagram story to share glimpses from her birthday celebration. Have a look at the pictures.

Twinkle Khanna's Cake-Cutting Moment Twinkle Khanna who looked pretty in a floral outfit, is seen cutting one of the birthday cakes in this snap shared by Karan. A Closer Look At Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Cakes What caught everyone's attention was Twinkle's numerous birthday cakes which was lavishly spread on the table. The Mela actress cut a chocolate cake, a white cream cake splayed with cocoa dusting, another chocolate cake with a beautiful frosting in the shape of a flower and a cake which was baked to look like Twinkle's book 'Mrs Funny Bones'. Looks like the lady has a sweet tooth Absolute Delight For Foodies Besides the yummy cakes, Twinkle's birthday bash was also high on food. Here's a glimpse of the lavish Indian spread which included butter chicken, chana masala, naans, dal tadka, raita, biryani and salad. Well, we are already drooling over the dishes! Birthday Cheer Karan Kapadia shared a picture in which he is posing with the birthday girl Twinkle Khanna.

Earlier in the morning, Twinkle's actor-husband Akshay Kumar had wished her with a quirky birthday note that read, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you. Happy birthday Tina." Later, Twinkle who shares her birthday with her late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna, had remembered him with an emotional note.

