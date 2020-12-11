Christopher Nolan Tells Twinkle Khanna That Energy Of Bollywood Films Is Missing In Hollywood

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna recently interviewed Tenet filmmaker Christopher Nolan as the film finally hit the screens in India, earlier this month. The director opened up about Dimple Kapadia's casting, what he loves about Bollywood and its comparison to Hollywood films.

Dimple Kapadia was seen playing the role of an arms dealer called Priya in Tenet. She helps John David Washington as he fights against time to avoid the third World War. In an interview, it was revealed that Dimple Kapadia after her audition with Nolan, was suggesting other actors for the part, instead of her. Nolan confirmed the same and added that it was one of the reasons he loved working with her. He also revealed that this was not the first time it has happened.

"I think it was Liam Neeson for Batman Begins and he immediately started recommending other actors saying, 'No no no, You don't want me.' I don't quite know what goes into that thinking on the part of the great actor. If anything, it makes you more excited to work with that person because you see a sense of modesty about them, you see a sense of nervousness in a way. That's the kind of creative person that you want to collaborate with. It was a really really fun audition actually, for me," Christopher Nolan added.

Talking about Bollywood he confessed to being a fan. He believes, "Bollywood films have a sort of primal sensibilities. They've got broad strokes, operatic sensibility. Not unlike what in Hollywood we have been doing with the superhero genre. They are very big, broad movements of entertainment and music, sound, image all coming together. I think some of the energy of Bollywood films is missing a little bit from what Hollywood is doing."

Meanwhile, Tenet hit the theatres in India on December 4 and clocked an opening weekend collection of Rs 4.25 crore. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles.

