Urmila Matondkar Is Back On Instagram After Her Hacked Account Is Restored; Thanks Mumbai Police For Help

On Wednesday (December 16, 2020), Urmila Matondkar took to her Twitter page to inform her fans that her Instagram page got hacked after she responded to a direct message on the photo-sharing app.

Urmila tweeted, "My Instagram account has been hacked 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ @instagram. First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!??? #notdone 👎🏻👎🏻."

In another tweet, she wrote that women shouldn't take cyber crimes lightly and mentioned that she filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber Cell after her Instagram account got compromised. She also shared a picture with Rashmi Karandikar, DCP, Cyber Cell, and said that the latter enlightened her a lot more on this issue.

"Cyber crimes" is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1."

Now, the actress has shared a latest update on the matter. Urmila revealed that her hacked Instagram account has been restored, and she is back on the photo-sharing app. However, the actress also added that some of her posts are missing.

"And I'm back on @instagram again 😁 Thank you @MumbaiPolice and @instagram for your quick support 🙏🏼🙏🏼 even though some of my posts are missing 😔," read Urmila's tweet.

Earlier this month, Urmila Matondkar hit the headlines when she began her second innings in politics by joining Shiv Sena in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

