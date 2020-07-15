Vaani Kapoor Reminisces Her First Meet With Late Sushant Singh Rajput: He Gave Me the Warmest Smile

Vaani: Sushant Gave Me The Warmest Smile

While speaking to ETimes, Vaani said, "I had met him for the first time at YRF, it was a reading session and Manish Sharma was there. I remember walking in and Sushant gave me the warmest smile. You know when you get that comfort feeling about someone even though you don't know them that well because they treat you with love and warmth."

Vaani On Dil Bechara Trailer

Vaani also shared that she found the Kedarnath actor very helpful and sweet. While missing the deceased actor, Vaani said that she always knew he was talented, but when she saw him in Dil Bechara trailer, she realised what a good actor he was.

Vaani On Sushant’s Demise

"That void will always be there for all of us. It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened. Sushant was my first co-actor so that will always be a special memory," said the War actress.

Vaani On Her Projects..

In the same interview, Vaani also spoke about her upcoming project Bell Bottom, and revealed that she will soon kickstart shooting for the film in the UK amid the pandemic.

"I think the team of Bell Bottom is doing a wonderful job of ensuring that all preventive measures are being taken," assured Vaani.

Bell Bottom marks the first collaboration of Vaani and Akshay Kumar.