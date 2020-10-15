Varun Dhawan Funding Super Dancer Chapter 2 Contestant Ritik Diwakar’s Education From Two Years

Varun Dhawan has been funding the education of Ritik Diwakar, a contestant of Super Dancer - Chapter 2, for the last two years. In an interview, Ritik shared that he met Varun when the latter came on the show as a celebrity judge. Varun decided to fund his education when he learnt that Ritik's family could not afford a good education for him.

Speaking to Times of India, Ritik revealed that Varun got him admission into the KDMA International Academy in Kanpur. The actor has also been paying Ritik's fees and sponsoring his uniform and books.

Ritik, who is currently in the eighth grade, said, "It's been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city. Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school's account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school of the city. I never thought that this would happen with me after participating in a reality show."

He added, "Yes, Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai (He is very nice). I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him."

Talking about work, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No 1, which has been directed by his father David Dhawan. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania and Paresh Rawal. Earlier scheduled for release in May, Coolie No 1 is now slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Comparing Himself With The Khans & Having An Argument With His Dad

ALSO READ: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon & Others Laud Akshay Kumar