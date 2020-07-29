Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza, Raghav Juyal Mourn The Death Of Makeup Artist Manish Karjaokar

Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza and Raghav Juyal have taken to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Bollywood makeup artist Manish Karjaokar.

Calling artists like Manish the real backbones of their films, Varun Dhawan wrote on an Instagram story, "RIP Manish dada completly shocked he was on the sets of ABCD 2 and street dancer always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news."

Remo D'Souza, who directed Any Body Can Dance 2 and Street Dancer, shared a photo with Manish and wrote, "R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother:"

Raghav Juyal also shared a photo with Manish, and penned a touching note on his Instagram handle. "M broken today , In agony , it pains alot to know that dada is no more with us , Kaise koi achanak se chala jata hai. Jiske saath tumne hansi-khushi sukh dukh ke saare pal bitaye hote hain. Dada kaha gae aap?" he wrote.

The cause of Manish's death is not yet known.

