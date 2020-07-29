    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza, Raghav Juyal Mourn The Death Of Makeup Artist Manish Karjaokar

      By
      |

      Varun Dhawan, Remo D'Souza and Raghav Juyal have taken to their social media handles to mourn the loss of Bollywood makeup artist Manish Karjaokar.

      Makeup Artist Manish Karjaokar Dies, Celebs Mourn

      Calling artists like Manish the real backbones of their films, Varun Dhawan wrote on an Instagram story, "RIP Manish dada completly shocked he was on the sets of ABCD 2 and street dancer always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news."

      Remo D'Souza, who directed Any Body Can Dance 2 and Street Dancer, shared a photo with Manish and wrote, "R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother:"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on

      Raghav Juyal also shared a photo with Manish, and penned a touching note on his Instagram handle. "M broken today , In agony , it pains alot to know that dada is no more with us , Kaise koi achanak se chala jata hai. Jiske saath tumne hansi-khushi sukh dukh ke saare pal bitaye hote hain. Dada kaha gae aap?" he wrote.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal) on

      The cause of Manish's death is not yet known.

      ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Extends Help To 200 Bollywood Dancers, Transfers Money To Their Accounts

      ALSO READ: Legendary Dancer Amala Shankar Dies Aged 101 In Kolkata

      Read more about: varun dhawan remo dsouza
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 19:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X