      Legendary Dancer Amala Shankar Dies Aged 101 In Kolkata

      By
      |

      Renowned dancer, Amala Shankar, passed away in Kolkata on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 101. Amala was married to another legendary dancer, Uday Shankar, who popularised fusion dance across the world.

      Legendary Dancer Amala Shankar Dies Aged 101 In Kolkata

      West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee wrote in her condolence message, "Saddened at the passing away of legendary danseuse Amala Di (Shankar). She was an inspiration for dancers across generations. Her demise is an end of an era. We had conferred the Banga Bibhushan award on her in 2011. My heartfelt condolences to her family and her many admirers."

      In another tweet, she added, "My condolences to all the family members of the Late Amala Shankar, including Mamata Shankar, Tanushree Shankar, friends, students."

      Amala was born in Jessore, now in Bangladesh, in 1919. She was encouraged to pursue her passion for arts and music by her father, right from an early age. Amala met Uday Shankar at the International Colonial Exhibition in Paris, in 1931, and joined his dance company.

      Amala's granddaughter and actor Sreenanda Shankar tweeted, "Today my Thamma left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month. Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken. May her soul Rest in peace. This is an end of an era. Love you Thamma. Thank you everything." She also shared touching photos with her grandmother.

      One of her students, Pragya Tiwari tweeted, "My beloved guru, Amala Shankar, or Maashi Maa, as we call her, has passed away. Some part of me will always be with her in Jay Jayanti, listening to stories of another world after relentless 6 hour rehearsals."

      Arindam Sil tweeted, "Heartfelt respect #AmalaShankar. Pray for her soul rest in peace."

      Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 18:42 [IST]
