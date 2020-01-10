    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Varun Dhawan Supports Deepika Padukone & Reacts To 'Boycott Chhapaak': These Are Tactics To Scare

      Recently when Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to express her solidarity with students who were attacked by masked men on the campus on Sunday (January 5, 2020), little did she know that her visit would cause a firestorm on social media with divided opinion from netizens.

      There were calls made by a section of people on social media to boycott the actress and her film. In fact, the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak too trended on Twitter before the film's release.

      Varun Dhawan recently came in support of the Chhapaak actress and reacted to this ban while speaking with NDTV. The Street Dancer actor said, "The 'boycott' word was used for my film Dilwale which I did with Shah Rukh Khan. For Padmaavat too, 'boycott' was used. These are the tactics to scare."

      He further added that these tactics stop powerful businessmen from airing their opinion publicly as they don't want their businesses to be hurt.

      Before this, Varun had severely condemned the JNU mob violence while speaking to a section of reporters in Madhya Pradesh. The actor said, "I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens."

      Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor and others lauded Deepika's recent JNU visit.

      Talking about films, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The dance film is slated for a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga on January 24, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
