Vicky Kaushal Kept Filming Even After Getting Hit By A Pan: Glad Anurag Kashyap Didn't Say Cut

Vicky Kaushal's Scene From Manmarziyaan

The scene from Manmarziyaan shows Vicky attacking the marriage bureau manager, who had fixed Taapsee's meeting with Abhishek Bachchan. He walks into his home drunk and starts punching him violently, the manager throws everything in his way to defend himself against Vicky's attack.

Vicky Kaushal's Reponse

Vicky wrote back to the tweet and shared that he hadn't noticed it at the time. He wrote, "I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say ‘cut'."

The romantic drama follows Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu's character as they drift apart even after loving each other, after Taapsee gets married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Sardar Udham Singh's Post Production Begins Today, June 8

On the other hand, before lockdown, Vicky had been shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. According to a report, the post-production of the film will commence from Monday (June 8). The actor shared a BTS snap on Instagram and wrote that he is excited to head back to work.

The picture shows Vicky in character alongside Shoojit Sircar, and the caption read, "When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling... We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June," Vicky captioned the image.

The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. He was then tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.