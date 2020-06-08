Vicky Kaushal Kept Filming Even After Getting Hit By A Pan: Glad Anurag Kashyap Didn't Say Cut
Vicky Kaushal, while shooting for a scene in Manmarziyaan continued acting even after being hit by a pan. A journalist noticed the incident in a scene, while watching the film recently, and praised the actor's skills. He even compared Vicky to Leonardo DiCaprio, who had continued filming with a cut and bleeding hand for Django Unchained.
Along with the tweet, he also shared several pictures from the scene, which also shows the actor getting hit by a pan and bleeding from his cheek. The tweet read, "Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he's bleeding, @anuragkashyap72? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting."
Vicky Kaushal's Scene From Manmarziyaan
The scene from Manmarziyaan shows Vicky attacking the marriage bureau manager, who had fixed Taapsee's meeting with Abhishek Bachchan. He walks into his home drunk and starts punching him violently, the manager throws everything in his way to defend himself against Vicky's attack.
Vicky Kaushal's Reponse
Vicky wrote back to the tweet and shared that he hadn't noticed it at the time. He wrote, "I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say ‘cut'."
The romantic drama follows Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu's character as they drift apart even after loving each other, after Taapsee gets married to Abhishek Bachchan.
Sardar Udham Singh's Post Production Begins Today, June 8
On the other hand, before lockdown, Vicky had been shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. According to a report, the post-production of the film will commence from Monday (June 8). The actor shared a BTS snap on Instagram and wrote that he is excited to head back to work.
The picture shows Vicky in character alongside Shoojit Sircar, and the caption read, "When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling... We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June," Vicky captioned the image.
The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. He was then tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.
