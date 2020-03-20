Vicky Kaushal Says He Is Excited To Start Shooting Takht After Coronavirus Abates

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the world and the increasing number of cases in India has brought businesses and social gatherings to a halt. The film industry too is taking a beating from this as film sets have been closed and cinema theatres shut.

A film that has created a strong buzz ever since it was announced is Karan Johar's directorial Takht. Takht is a period drama on the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and it boasts of a huge star cast. Preparations for Takht too have been halted in light of COVID-19. Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Aurangzeb, says he is excited to start shooting for the film post the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Talking about his pre-shooting process for the film, Vicky told a leading daily, "Every character has its own demands and I'll get into the headspace of my character in Takht only once I start shooting for it. It is a completely different world. I used to be star struck during readings as I would sit with the director and writer to understand the world they had created and how they are looking at it. It's their vision and we're the mediums to make it reach the audience."

He continued, "It's a big film in terms of scale and the cast. Getting everybody together and getting locations right took some time. We wanted to take some time so that we could start in the best way possible. Now, everything is locked and I can't wait for the process to start."

Takht boasts of a huge star cast including Vicky, Ranveer Singh who plays his brother Dara Shikoh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Recently, Karan Johar announced that all productions under the banner of his Dharma Productions have been suspended indefinitely to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

