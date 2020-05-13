VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor ‘Rambles’ About The Lockdown, Shares Glimpses Of Candid Moments From Her Life

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video in which we get to see glimpses of Janhvi's life from her childhood, up till now. Sharing those candid moments from her life, the Dhadak actress paints a picture of who she really is, and muses about how her life in lockdown has been. She reveals that she has become more confident and comfortable in her skin as she has been able to spend a whole lot of time with herself.

Janhvi captioned the video, "Quarantine Tapes. Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos."

In the video compilation of special moments from her life, Janhvi says, "I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It's like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him."

She continues to share her thoughts and reflections on life in lockdown. "But it's so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person's perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky," she says.

The lockdown has been a productive time for Janhvi in terms of getting to know herself a little better. Saying that she is getting closer to a stage where she is accepting who she is, she hopes we all start to value ourselves and each other a little more. Janhvi signs off by saying, "If you can't go outside, then go inside."

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mother Sridevi, Says She Did Not Want To Share Mom's Hugs With Khushi

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Spends More Money Than Khushi Kapoor, Khushi More Likely To Get Married First