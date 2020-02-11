Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Makeup Artist’s Birthday On Laal Singh Chaddha Sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan made time to celebrate the birthday of makeup and hair artist Pompy on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Pompy took to Instagram to share a video of the celebrations, where Kareena and a few others can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday', as the birthday boy cuts the cake. Take a look!

Sharing a video of his sweet birthday celebrations on Laal Singh Chaddha's set, Pompy thanked everyone for making his day special. He wrote as caption, "Thank u everyone to make My day so special love u all." (sic).

Several other Bollywood celebrities left birthday wishes for Pompy. Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday you beautiful soul," whereas Aparshakti Khurrana wished him, "Pompssssss Veeeerji Happpy Bdayyy." Diljit Dosanjh wished him, "Happy Birthday Bhaji."

Kareena Kapoor has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha for quite some time now. The film is a remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir Khan in Tom Hanks' shoes.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated for a Christmas 2020 release. It was set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey at the box office earlier but the makers of the latter changed the release date to avoid the clash.

It can be said without a doubt that Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films this year. According to many reports, Aamir has worked on rigorous shooting schedules for the film, and has been observed changing many looks for his character.

