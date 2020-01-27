Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha BO Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Averted

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha is set to have a solo release at the box office on Christmas 2020. The actor announced on his official social media handle, that Akshay Kumar has changed the release date for his next release Bachchan Pandey.

Laal Singh Chadha was scheduled to release alongside Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, but Aamir this morning shared with fans, that after a conversation with the actor (Akshay Kumar) and production company, Bachchan Pandey will now acquire a new release date. However, the makers haven't announced the changed release date yet.

Aamir thanked his fellow actor in the tweet and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. - a".

The makers are hoping to avoid a box office clash since both films are big commercial releases and are crowd pullers. While Aamir's last release Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress critics and audience in 2018 and tanked at the box office, his next project seems to have a promising head start, a big buzz and now a solo release.

On the other hand, Akshay's films haven't seen a low Box office collection for a while, so the change in release date may not affect the film's collection as much.

Laal Singh Chaddha, is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks as the lead. Aamir acquired the film's rights early last year and released the first look of the film in November 2019.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha is now slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020 as a solo release.

