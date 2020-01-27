    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha BO Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey Averted

      By
      |

      Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha is set to have a solo release at the box office on Christmas 2020. The actor announced on his official social media handle, that Akshay Kumar has changed the release date for his next release Bachchan Pandey.

      laal singh chaddha

      Laal Singh Chadha was scheduled to release alongside Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, but Aamir this morning shared with fans, that after a conversation with the actor (Akshay Kumar) and production company, Bachchan Pandey will now acquire a new release date. However, the makers haven't announced the changed release date yet.

      Aamir thanked his fellow actor in the tweet and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. - a".

      The makers are hoping to avoid a box office clash since both films are big commercial releases and are crowd pullers. While Aamir's last release Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress critics and audience in 2018 and tanked at the box office, his next project seems to have a promising head start, a big buzz and now a solo release.

      On the other hand, Akshay's films haven't seen a low Box office collection for a while, so the change in release date may not affect the film's collection as much.

      Laal Singh Chaddha, is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks as the lead. Aamir acquired the film's rights early last year and released the first look of the film in November 2019.

      Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha is now slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020 as a solo release.

      Grammys 2020 Complete Winner List: Billie Eilish, Lizzo And Lil Nas X Take The Big Win

      ALSO READ: Gul Makai: Everything You Need To Know About Malala Yousafzai For Upcoming Biopic

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X