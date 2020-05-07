Video: Salman Khan Starts Food Truck Called ‘Being Haangryy’ To Feed The Less Privileged

Bollywood celebrities are going all out in contributing towards the Coronavirus relief. The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan is also not holding back, when it comes to helping out the less privileged. Salman has given financial aid to around 25,000 workers in the film industry, and has also been supplying rations and other essentials to daily wage workers.

The actor has also started a food truck initiative called 'Being Haangryy'. The food truck's name is a funny take on his charitable organization called, 'Being Human'.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the food truck, and thanked Salman for the initiative.

He wrote, "Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy." Salman, however, has not yet commented on the initiative.

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

Salman has been spending time in isolation at his Panvel farm house with a few other celebrities. Apart from spreading awareness about social distancing, he has also been sharing entertaining videos from his farm house.

Coming to his upcoming films, Salman's Eid release for this year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has been postponed indefinitely. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman, his brother Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

He was last seen in the cop franchise film Dabangg 3, starring alongside newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and south star Sudeep.

ALSO READ: Iulia Vantur On Marrying Salman Khan: My Parents Ask Me The Same Question; I Tell My Mom...

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Continuous Efforts Towards Covid-19 Relief Proves Yet Again That He Has A Golden Heart