      VIDEO: Varun Dhawan Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday At Home, Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Her

      The world has changed in a matter of few months, and so celebrating special occasions at home is the new normal. This, however, did not dampen the spirits of Varun Dhawan, as he made his mother Karuna Dhawan's birthday celebration this year, one to remember. Varun shared pictures and videos of his dear mom's small birthday party at home.

      VIDEO: Varun Dhawan Celebrates His Mother’s Birthday At Home

      The actor took to his Instagram handle to pen the sweetest birthday wish for his mother. Sharing a photo along with his brother Rohit and his mother, he wrote as caption, "Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one."

      Happy bday ma. 🤗 The strongest person I know From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one

      Many Bollywood celebrities left birthday wishes for Karuna on Varun's post. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happppppppy birthday Aunty," adding heart emojis. Others to wish her were Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Huma Qureshi and Nushrat Bharucha.

      In the video that Varun shared of the birthday celebration, Karuna and her husband David Dhawan can be seen cutting a cake. She blows out the candles after she is reminded to do so, and closes her eyes in prayer.

      😄🤗😄🎂#Laalidhawan #happybirthday #bestwishes #varundhawan #daviddhawan #saraalikhan #actress

      Recently, Varun had shared a special poem that he penned for his mother. Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, he wrote as caption, "Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together."

      Talking about work, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No 1, starring alongside Sara Ali Khan, and directed by his dad David. The film's release has been postponed indefinitely, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Read more about: varun dhawan
      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 19:58 [IST]
