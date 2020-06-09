Varun Dhawan Shares Photos From 1920s' Pandemic; Writes ‘The World Has Been Through This Before’

The Coronavirus pandemic is a crisis of unparalleled proportions for a whole generation of people. It has brought the whole world to a halt, and everybody finds themselves pushed to a completely different way of living.

The entertainment industry is not an exception to this, with shoots being paused, films being released on digital medium before theatres, and figuring out new ways to keep the industry going.

Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared pictures from the 1920s, which bore an eerie resemblance to the present times. One picture shows a man standing outside a cinema hall, in front of a notice which reads, 'All theatres closed until further notice. At request of Mayor.' The man standing is seen wearing a mask.

In another picture, a notice on the back of the bus reads, 'Spit spreads death.' The third picture shows people on the street wearing gas masks.

The photographs are from the 1920s when the world faced a deadly outbreak of Influenza.

Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "1920 & 2020 The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility."

Varun Dhawan has made big contributions towards the fight against the pandemic and its adverse impacts. He donated Rs. 30 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES), and has also helped out daily wage workers, struggling due to the lockdown.

