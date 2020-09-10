Vidyut Jammwal Reveals He Is In A Relationship; Says He Really Likes A Girl

Actor Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he is in a relationship with a girl that he really likes, during a conversation on his own chat show, X-Rayed By Vidyut.

Speaking with actor and fighter Michael Jai White, who appeared as a guest on his show, Vidyut opened up about the girl he has started seeing.

When Michael asked Vidyut, "How do you find someone who sees you for who you actually are?" Vidyut replied, "You are right. It is difficult to find somebody who gets you." Addressing the show director, Vidyut said, "I am not supposed to do this right? Okay you can edit it (the portion where he talks about his relationship)."

He went on to talk about the girl and he said, "I've just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it."

Talking about work, Vidyut was last seen in the film Khuda Haafiz. The action thriller was written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios. Apart from Vidyut, the film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14, 2020.

