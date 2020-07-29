    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vidyut Jammwal Hates Being Compared To Other Action Stars: I Am The Top Action Star In The World

      By
      |

      Actor Vidyut Jammwal isn't very fond of questions wherein media compares him to another action stars of the film industry. Vidyut, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Yaara, spoke to a leading daily and said that he finds questions on 'competitors' quite weird, because he believes that he's the top action star in the world.

      When a journalist called him 'one of the best action stars in the country', Vidyut corrected the journo and said, "I am the top action star in the world. You are a journalist, you need to be careful. Someone just asked me sometime back, they gave me an option of five stars from India... This is out of great respect to you, by the way... He said, 'Who do you think is your competition?' You can't say that."

      vidyut-jammwal-hates-being-compared-to-other-action-stars-i-am-the-top-action-star-in-the-world

      "The world is saying that I am the top martial artist in the world. You can't put me in any category. People have to be careful. This is out of great respect, I need you to know this. Last year, I got awarded for the best action in the world by Jackie Chan, who is the biggest action star in the world. It was national news. When people still ask me these questions, I find it a bit weird. I really do," added Jammwal.

      In the same interview, when Vidyut was asked if he worries about being typecast in movies, he said that he doesn't mind such things. He believes if one excels at something, he should work even harder so that people don't get disappointed and that's what he has been doing.

      Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

      With respect to work, Vidyut's Yaara will release on July 30 on ZEE5. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also casts Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny Basumatary in the lead roles.

      Read more about: vidyut jammwal
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X