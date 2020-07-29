Vidyut Jammwal Hates Being Compared To Other Action Stars: I Am The Top Action Star In The World

Actor Vidyut Jammwal isn't very fond of questions wherein media compares him to another action stars of the film industry. Vidyut, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Yaara, spoke to a leading daily and said that he finds questions on 'competitors' quite weird, because he believes that he's the top action star in the world.

When a journalist called him 'one of the best action stars in the country', Vidyut corrected the journo and said, "I am the top action star in the world. You are a journalist, you need to be careful. Someone just asked me sometime back, they gave me an option of five stars from India... This is out of great respect to you, by the way... He said, 'Who do you think is your competition?' You can't say that."

"The world is saying that I am the top martial artist in the world. You can't put me in any category. People have to be careful. This is out of great respect, I need you to know this. Last year, I got awarded for the best action in the world by Jackie Chan, who is the biggest action star in the world. It was national news. When people still ask me these questions, I find it a bit weird. I really do," added Jammwal.

In the same interview, when Vidyut was asked if he worries about being typecast in movies, he said that he doesn't mind such things. He believes if one excels at something, he should work even harder so that people don't get disappointed and that's what he has been doing.

With respect to work, Vidyut's Yaara will release on July 30 on ZEE5. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also casts Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma and Kenny Basumatary in the lead roles.