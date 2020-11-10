Vikrant Massey To Celebrate Diwali In His New House With Fiancée Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey is looking forward to this Diwali as it is going to be special to him for a few reasons. The actor has had a successful year on the career front despite the pandemic which he is grateful for. He has also moved into a new house and will be performing Laxmi puja there for the first time, with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur.

"2020 has been a very significant year, both personally and professionally. Yes, I did formalise my relationship with Sheetal, and had many projects, too. God has been kind," said Vikrant, in an interview with Hindustan Times, and added, "This year has been very difficult on most of us if I can say so, and yet to be able to cater to audiences with four films, interact with them on a day to day scale, is something every actor aspires to do."

Vikrant was seen in web films Cargo, Ginny Weds Sunny and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, all of which released during the lockdown.

Talking about his new house, he said, "I'll be performing the Laxmi puja for the first time there. I don't think koi shikayat hai, jo upar waale ne cheez di hai, haath jod ke, naman karke swagat karta hoon. I just hope that people keep giving their love, respect and time to my films. I'm indebted to my audience, and whatever up there is looking after me."

When asked about his celebration plans, Vikrant said, "Sheetal loves to, But I really think we have to be responsible and not contribute to pollution that is around at this point in time. I will be with my family, maybe invite few friends over, do the puja, that's about it. A few video calls here and there. I don't think there will be anything extravagant."

Talking about work, Vikrant will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba which is currently under production. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. The mystery thriller is directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai.

