Viral Video Shows COVID-19 Positive Kanika Kapoor Interacting With Guests At Holi Party

Singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Kanika recently returned from a trip to London, and allegedly attended three parties although the singer has denied that and maintained that she only attended a small gathering of people in Lucknow. A video which is going viral on the internet shows her interacting with people at a Holi party.

Bollywood Hungama posted a video of Kanika Kapoor being surrounded by guests at a Holi party that she attended when she was in Lucknow. She can be seen dressed in a white kurta, freely talking to guests, while her song 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan' plays in the background.

Kanika returned from a trip to London on March 9. After staying in Mumbai for a day, she travelled to Lucknow. Her father Rajiv Kapoor claimed that she attended three parties in while in Lucknow, and that she came in contact with nearly 400 families. Kanika has denied her father's claims.

She has said that she attended only one party which was hosted by an interior designer. The party was attended by a few celebrities and politicians, including Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and and her son MP Dushyant Singh.

Kanika took to her social media handles to announce that she had been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She was admitted to King George's Medical University in Lucknow. She said that she had been screened by the authorities at the airport and that her symptoms developed only four days before she was admitted to the hospital.

An FIR has been lodged against the singer for negligence and disobedience to the orders issued by a public servant.

