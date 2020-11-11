Vishal-Shekhar Refuse Credits For Deedar De Remix, Say ‘We Have Nothing To Do With The Remix’

Music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have distanced themselves from the remix of their 2004 song 'Deedar De' from the movie Dus. The remixed version features in Hansal Mehta's directorial Chhalaang, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao.

The duo stated that they have nothing to do with the remix and was credited only because they composed the original for Anubhav Sinha's Dus. However, they wished the makers and team of Chhalaang the best.

Vishal took to his Twitter handle to write, "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven't done this 'remix'. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani." Shekhar also tweeted the same.

Vishal also responded to a netizen who took a dig at the reactionary calls for boycotts and banning taking place on social media, and suggested that even remixes should be banned. "As we are in the era of ban and boycotting things. Can we please ban 'remix of 90's song' or remix of any song. #DeedarDe #Chhalaang," wrote the netizen, to which Vishal replied, "Please do!!!"

Shekhar, on the other hand, wrote a cryptic tweet which read, "One day you won't be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got.... none of these things will matter .. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase."

The original 'Deedar De' was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The remix has been sung by Asees Kau and Dev Nagi, with all-new lyrics penned by Panchhi Jalonvi. Notably, Chhalaang is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

