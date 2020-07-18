Vivek Anand Oberoi Is Now On Dailyhunt; Exciting News For Aspiring Actors Coming Soon!

Vivek Anand Oberoi has always been a trendsetter in Bollywood. At a time when most newcomers placed their bets on a safe launch vehicle, the actor chose to pick an unconventional character for his debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002). The gangster film made Vivek Anand Oberoi an instant star and an actor to be reckoned with in Bollywood. He went on to win two Filmfare Awards for Company - the Best Debut and Best Supporting Actor awards, and 37 more awards in his career!

Vivek Anand Oberoi recently made his debut on the Dailyhunt (DH) app with his official profile to launch something very close to his heart.

Vivek Anand Oberoi is the first actor to come on board the Dailyhunt platform! The actor will be using the platform to share more engaging content and have lively conversations with his fans as well as his friends from the film industry. He will also leverage it to announce and build new initiatives.

After his debut in Company, the actor changed tracks and wooed everyone with his charming lover boy act in Shaad Ali's Saathiya with Rani Mukerji. The film released in the same year as his debut. In 2003, he went on to star in Mani Ratnam's Yuva. Later, the actor did films of different genres, like Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, Apoorva Lakhia's Shootout At Lokhandwala, Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 3, and RGV's Rakta Charitra series, to name a few.

Over the years, in his roller-coaster film journey, the actor has always emphasized on the fact that at the end of the day, it's all about your hard work, no matter where you come from in the film industry. Vivek Anand Oberoi is also the only actor to have done blockbusters across 4 South Indian languages. Well, that's a rare achievement!

Known not only as a movie star but respected globally as a philanthropist through his initiatives, including being the ambassador for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for 17 years, Vivek Anand Oberoi has now launched something very close to his heart. He has donned the producer's hat to back upcoming talent who wish to make it big in the film industry.

Post the announcement of the film Iti, Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's company Oberoi Mega Entertainment have joined hands again. This time, to redefine the non-fiction horror/thriller genre with their second film, Rosie - The Saffron Chapter, which is based on a true ghost story.

Vivek Anand Oberoi is making an effort to introduce fresh faces from outside Bollywood in his upcoming movie Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. Over the last two decades, the actor-producer has been encouraging new talent.

Now, Vivek Anand Oberoi has joined hands with Prernaa Arora, the National Film Award-winning producer of movies like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari, to launch a one-of-a-kind platform for aspiring actors from anywhere to join Bollywood.

Vivek Anand Oberoi will soon exclusively announce something special about the talent hunt on Dailyhunt through his profile on the app. Details coming out soon!