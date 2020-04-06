When Akshay Kumar Wanted To MARRY His First Love And It Wasn’t Twinkle; Can You Guess Who That Was?

Today, Akshay Kumar is a doting husband as well as a doting father. But back in those days, when Akshay made his debut in Bollywood, his name used to be always linked up with his co-stars including, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna. But did you know who Akshay Kumar's first love was? Well, we are here to tell you that!

While speaking on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat, in 2017, Akshay had spoken about his first love and she was none other than his teacher. He said, "Hanji, bilkul laga baithe the dil. Jaha tak mai samajhta hu yaha baithe har aadmi ko....sabse pehla pyaar aapko teacher me hi nazar ata hai. (Yes, I was in love with my teacher and I think everyone finds their first love in their teachers)."

When Akshay was asked if he used to get his homework done by his girlfriends, the Kesari actor said, "Teacher se nahi karwata tha, student se. Student thi, unse karwata tha, aur teacher ne koi ha nahi bol diya tha. 7-8 saal ka tha jab maine apne bagal me baithe ladke ko bola tha, 'yaar I love this teacher and I want to marry her'. Usme koi galti nahi ki thi, wo pehla pyar hota hi teacher se hai (No, I didn't get my homework done by the teacher, it was a student who used to do it. Also, I just told the boy who used to sit beside me that I love the teacher. There is nothing wrong in it. A teacher is often the first love). That is called an innocent love."

On a related note, speaking of Akshay's work, he was last seen in Good Newwz and will next be seen in Sooryavanshi. The film was supposed to hit the theatres in March but, owing to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVId-19), its release got pushed and there has been no official announcement about the new release date.