Ranveer-Deepika, Akshay, Katrina Light Up Candles To Support PM Modi's '9 PM 9 Minutes' Initiative

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

The celebrity couple lit up a diya at 9pm, in response to PM Modi's '9 pm 9 minutes' initiative. Ranveer shared this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "🪔 #9pm9minutes." (sic)

Akshay Kumar

The Sooryavanshi actor captioned this picture as, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute." (sic)

Katrina Kaif

"May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out " (LOTR )..... 🪔 💛 #9baje9minute #staysafe #stayhome #togetherwearestronger (sic)", read Katrina's caption for this photo.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

The Zero actress penned a heartfelt note that read, "I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. 🪔💜✨." (sic)

Kartik Aaryan

The actor shared a picture where he is all smiles with a lit lamp and captioned it as, "Together, Everything is Possible 🪔🙏🏻#9Baje9Minutes." (sic)

Kriti Sanon

"Because it's always a good time to pray.. 🙏🏻🕯 For love, health and happiness.. ❤️❤️ #weareinthistogether #LetThereBeLight (sic)," wrote the Housefull 4 actress.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak girl also extended her support to PM Modi's '9pm 9 minutes' initiative.

Arjun Kapoor

"The darkest nights produce the brightest stars. Together, we shall overcome !!!#9MinutesForIndia (sic)," posted Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram page.