When Amitabh Bachchan Burnt His Left Hand: 'Took Me Two Months To Move My Thumb To My Index Finger'

Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About His Hand Injury

Big B shared a close-up shot of his index finger on his Twitter page and wrote, "Fingers ... the most difficult element of the human body to restructure .. need movement continuously .. stop movement they become stiff .. I know .. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb .. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! .. & now how creative."

The Superstar Used To Camouflage His Injury In Films

Sr. Bachchan took to his blog to talk about how he dealt with his injury and posted, "work continued .. hand wrapped in a kerchief for style .. or in the pocket for attitude .. but work continued .. as must it should."

Throwback To Inquilaab And Sharaabi Days

The actor shared a screenshot of his 1984 film Inquilaab, which shows him dancing with a handkerchief tied on his hand. He also posted a still from his film Sharaabi, in which he is seen holding a glass in one hand and his injured hand in his pocket. Without divulging any behind-the-scenes details, Amitabh wrote, "the first one .. a Madras production .. and Sharaabi the other .. great behind the scenes, stories for both the films .. now not prudent to talk about them .. they are best unwritten and undisclosed."

This Wasn't The First Time Big B Had Suffered A Hand Injury

Prior to the Diwali accident, the megastar had lacerated his hand to bits due to friction, while sliding down a rope, on the sets of Mahaan. Reportedly, he was "drugged, treated, stitched up and bandaged" before he attended to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding reception with a heavily bandaged hand.

His Close Brush With Death

The superstar met with a near-fatal accident while shooting an action sequence with Puneet Issar, on the sets of Coolie in 1982. The incident landed him in the hospital battling for his life. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Big B was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator. Finally, on August 2, he moved a muscle, and the entire nation took a sigh of relief.