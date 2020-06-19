When Fatima Sana Shaikh And Sanya Malhotra Were Rumoured To Be Dating

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra won audiences' hearts with their fantastic performances in the 2016 film Dangal. Looking at the close friendship the two share, it was rumoured that the two were dating. Fatima recently opened up about the rumours and revealed that the simply used to laugh it off.

On Zee Café's Starry Nights Gen Y, Fatima said about the rumours, "We simply laughed about it. Just because we are good friends, they assumed the worst."

Sharing what she learnt from Sanya's qualities, Fatima said, "I have learnt a lot from her. For one, Sanya likes to keep everything clean. While she is an introvert and I am an extrovert, I learnt to hold myself back at times. I also learnt a lot from her dedication to work."

Also starring Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurrana and Girish Kulkarni, Fatima and Sanya played the role of sisters Geeta Kumari Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat, in this sports drama based on real life story.

Fatima and Sanya are all set to share screen space again, this time in an Anurag Basu directorial titled Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Bachchan.

Fatima was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sanya, on the other hand, was last seen in Photograph, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

