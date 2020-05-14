Here’s Why Freddy Daruwala’s Father Wasn’t Hospitalised Despite Being Tested COVID-19 Positive!

Actor Freddy Daruwala, who's well-known for his negative roles in Race 3, is keeping a constant eye on his father, who's being under home isolation after being tested COVID-19 positive. While speaking to a leading daily, the actor revealed that the BMC had asked him to keep his father under home isolation, as he didn't have any other preconditions like diabetes, heart disease, cancer or anything.

He told TOI, "The BMC was prompt to take action and they asked us if my father had any preconditions (diabetes, heart disease, cancer or anything). Fortunately, my father doesn't have any of these and didn't even have major symptoms of COVID-19 either. On top of it, we have enough rooms and toilets for his isolation. So, the BMC asked us if we can have him under home isolation. We were happy to do that. Also, that helped someone more needy to occupy a bed in the hospital."

Freddy also has a 15-month old son in his house. When asked if the baby was around his father when he was tested positive, Freddy said, "So, when my father started getting body aches and feeling feverish, he started keeping himself away from us and especially from Evaan since he's too young. Evaan is confined to one room with his mom and spends most of the time in one room. In the evening, we take him to our garden."

Freddy also spoke about how he's taking care of his father and revealed that his clothes, bed sheets and other used things are sanitized, washed and kept with utmost care. The rest of the family members are keeping a safe distance from him. But at the same time, they are also making sure that he (Freddy's father) doesn't feel lonely and left alone.

"His recovery is our primary concern so we're making sure he takes enough fluids, rest and replenishes his energy levels," concluded Daruwala.