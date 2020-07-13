    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yaara Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Are In Awe Of Vidyut Jammwal-Amit Sadh’s Camaraderie

      By
      |

      About an hour ago, the makers of Yaara, dropped its trailer and netizens are already very impressed with its gripping storyline and impressive dialogues. But more than anything they are in awe of Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh's camaraderie in the trailer. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is a remake of the French movie A Gang Story.

      Yaara Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan's Crime Drama Is An Ode To Friendship

      Yaara revolves around the friendship of four criminals and traces their rise and fall. The film also casts Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in key roles. Check out the Twitter review of Yaara trailer below..

      yaara-trailer-twitter-review-netizens-are-in-awe-of-vidyut-jammwal-amit-sadh-camaraderie

      @TheVivekSharma: "Saw #Yaaratrailer and loved it. I think @VidyutJammwal and @TheAmitSadh both make an awesome jodi. Both are known for their controlled emotions and restrained acting. And then directed by @dirtigmanshu is simply icing on the cake. Eagerly waiting for it."

      @PriyaBh06184550: "Just getting thrilled after seing you. Very much impressive must say!"

      @prasad_rushali: "This is a banger. Truly amazing! Can't wait to see more of the "I have your back at all times brother" moments from #Yaara. #YaaraTrailer. Vidyut sir you are amazing!"

      @SBM_4007: "Looks really promising! We all will surely watch it! Its high time, audience promotes good content and good actors who for some notorious reasons go unnoticed! Well, Not anymore!!"

      Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5 Premium.

      Read more about: yaara vidyut jammwal
      Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X