Yaara Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Are In Awe Of Vidyut Jammwal-Amit Sadh’s Camaraderie

About an hour ago, the makers of Yaara, dropped its trailer and netizens are already very impressed with its gripping storyline and impressive dialogues. But more than anything they are in awe of Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh's camaraderie in the trailer. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is a remake of the French movie A Gang Story.

Yaara revolves around the friendship of four criminals and traces their rise and fall. The film also casts Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary in key roles. Check out the Twitter review of Yaara trailer below..

@TheVivekSharma: "Saw #Yaaratrailer and loved it. I think @VidyutJammwal and @TheAmitSadh both make an awesome jodi. Both are known for their controlled emotions and restrained acting. And then directed by @dirtigmanshu is simply icing on the cake. Eagerly waiting for it."

@PriyaBh06184550: "Just getting thrilled after seing you. Very much impressive must say!"

@prasad_rushali: "This is a banger. Truly amazing! Can't wait to see more of the "I have your back at all times brother" moments from #Yaara. #YaaraTrailer. Vidyut sir you are amazing!"

@SBM_4007: "Looks really promising! We all will surely watch it! Its high time, audience promotes good content and good actors who for some notorious reasons go unnoticed! Well, Not anymore!!"

Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5 Premium.