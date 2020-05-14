    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Yami Gautam Insists We Have To Find The Silver Lining In The Lockdown; ‘We Have To Make It Positive’

      The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a halt. In the midst of the crisis, it is hard to imagine that there is anything good that will come out of this. But Uri actress Yami Gautam insists that there is a silver lining to be found even in the lockdown.

      Yami Says We Have To Find The Silver Lining In The Lockdown

      Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Yami acknowledge the many troubles people are facing due to the pandemic and the lockdown. But she stressed on the need to make this crisis positive for ourselves. "A lot of people are saying there's no silver lining in this, but why? Of course, we know the other side of the lockdown, but we still have to move on. We have to make it positive for ourselves," said Yami.

      "Things aren't going to be exactly how we left them. I'm sure budgets are going to get curtailed. We're going to be hit financially," she added.

      When asked about how she has been spending time in lockdown, Yami said that she has been cooking a lot. "I used to always love cooking... My sister, mom and nani are amazing cooks, so I was always this person who thought in my head that 'I'm a great cook'. But in reality, everybody said 'No, you're not'," she said. Yami has also been reading a book on spirituality and the Bhagvad Gita; things she loves to do.

      Yami was last seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial, Bala. She starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla in the film. Her next release is Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy starring her and Vikrant Massey. It is directed by new director Puneet Khanna.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 18:55 [IST]
