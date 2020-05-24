Yami Gautam Opines Budgets Will Be Curtailed In The Hindi Film Industry Because Of COVID-19

The Hindi film industry has taken a big hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. With cinema halls being shut, and productions halted, costs to the industry are rising. Actress Yami Gautam opines that there will be budget cuts in Bollywood, and reworking of mediums through which films are presented.

IANS quoted Yami as saying, "Budgets are going to be reworked. Already the proposed films that most of us were to be part of, are looking at reworked budgets and mediums, with theatres being shut and with no idea when they'll open. Of course, the mid-budget films have an opportunity to opt for digital platforms,

She said that there are films coming her way with the proposal that they are for the digital platform. She thinks that this shift is already happening. "We don't know when we're going to resume shooting because even after the lockdown is lifted, it doesn't look like the coronavirus will be contained," she said.

"We will still have to follow protocols, precautions and the fresh guidelines of that time. We'll have to wait and watch. Safety is the most important thing. I don't think things will resume any time soon," she added.

Yami further said, "Budgets, of course, are going to be curtailed and reworked, knowing that globally the economy is taking a hit. Content wise, I can hope that this is the time people are using to write films about good subjects and fresh concepts. I hope content wise we come out stronger."

Yami was last seen in Bala, starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will next be seen in the romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny.

