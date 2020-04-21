Yami Gautam Says Vicky Donor Was A Path-Breaking Script; 'I Knew It Was Going To Be Special'

Yami Gautam made an incredible debut eight years ago with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, starring opposite another actor making his debut, Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has come a long way in her career, but she says Vicky Donor will always hold a special place in her heart.

Yami recently recounted her experience working on the film and what it meant to her when she bagged the role after auditioning for it.

Talking about her biggest learning while working on the film, Yami said, "What made the film so memorable is the team that collaborated together. It was one of the most memorable shoots in terms of learning team collaboration. Everybody was so energetic, giving and supportive of each other." (sic)

She continued, "It helped me explore myself as an actor. I remember the process of preparing for Vicky Donor. We had workshops and we were so thorough with the script. After packing up we would sit with Shoojit da (Sircar)and Juhi (Chaturvedi) and work on upcoming scenes. It taught me to listen to my instincts and be fearless in my choices. It was a path-breaking script. I credit the film for strengthening my desire to be part of such stories that have depth and impact."

Yami also revealed that director Shoojit Sircar was one of the main reasons why she was keen to be a part of the film. The concept being fresh and funny was another reason. "Not many newcomers get to play such roles. When I got the part I was so happy and I knew it was going to be something special. I was very fortunate to have been directed by Shoojit da in my first film. He is so passionate and calm; he effortlessly takes you through the journey of the world that he creates," she said.

Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of sperm donation. The film was produced by John Abraham and Ronnie Lahiri. It also stars Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role.

