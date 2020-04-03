    For Quick Alerts
      Yash And Roohi Saying 'Go Corona' In Karan Johar's Closet Is The Cutest Video On The Internet

      Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his fans up to date about his daily shenanigans with his kids, Yash and Roohi Johar. Their recent randomness in Kara's closet in the cutest video on the internet today. It also ends with the kids saying, go corona.

      Yash And Roohi Saying Go Corona Is The Cutest Video Today

      Karan on Friday posted a new video of his munchkins. The two were seen roaming around the filmmaker's wardrobe and questioning in fashion choices. This time, however, Yash actually liked Karan's Versace jacket. But Roohi was eager to leave. The clip gets more adorable when the kids start to help straighten each other's hair, which also surprised Karan.

      After Yash and Roohi were done goofing around in his closet. They three ended the video by saying 'go corona'. Karan captioned the video clip on Instagram as, "Randomness in the closet! #lockdownwiththejohars #gocorona".

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

      KJo has been spending all his time with his kids during the Coronavirus lockdown, in one of their first videos in Karan's closet. Yash and Roohi both agreed that they didn't like 'dada' choice. Yash went as far as to say, his father should opt for simple clothes. Karan has shared the video on social media and posted, "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

      On the work front, Karan upcoming production Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif has been delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak, while Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is his next lined-up release.

      Karan will also be helming his own film soon. He has been working on the film's pre-production for a while. The upcoming Mughal drama, Takht is set to star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
