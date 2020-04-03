After Sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor To Produce A Film With Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has been collaborating on projects with sister Rhea Kapoor since, 2010 release Aisha, either as an actress or a producer. However, the actress now seems to be planning to work his her husband as co-producers.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, since their return from London, are currently staying in isolation at home in Delhi. The actress is keeping busy by cooking new recipes, which she is learning from her mom over video-conferencing. Meanwhile, the husband and wife are also working on what to do once the lockdown is lifted.

Last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2018, Sonam has not announced any projects yet but the actress now plans on becoming business partners with Anand Ahuja in film production in 2021.

A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "Sonam has so far been partnering in her sister Rhea Kapoor's Production house. That partnership will continue. But Sonam also wants to collaborate with her husband Anand over movie productions."

According to the report, Anand who is an entrepreneur has been wondering about producing films with father in law, Anil Kapoor or sister in law Rhea Kapoor for quite some time. But so far, not invested in movie production. However, it seems Sonam has convinced him to branch out as an independent producer.

Sonam has been sharing her cooking results on social media and recently shared pictures of poached eggs, stir-fried vegetables and sliced avocados and called it breakfast of champions. She also revealed she cooked classic pancakes with banana slices for Anand.

As for lunch, for Friday, Sonam has planned out an assortment of exotic healthy dishes: Pasta in marinara sauce, spaghetti aglio olo, bruschetta and garlic bread, Swiss chard with pine nuts, and baked tofu with mixed spices. She shared on her Instagram story.

