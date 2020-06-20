Yash Raj Films Hands Over Copy Of Contract Signed By Sushant Singh Rajput To Mumbai Police

Mumbai police are investigating the reasons for actor Sushant Singh Rajput decision to end his life on June 14. The police had asked the production giant, Yash Raj Films, for a copy of their contract with the late actor.

Yash Raj Films handed over the copy of the contract signed by Sushant for their upcoming collaborations, to the police on Saturday, June 20.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-IX, was quoted as saying by Tribune India, "Accordingly, the Investigation Officer (IO) has received a contract copy from the YRF which was signed by Sushant Singh Rajput."

After starring in Yash Raj Films' productions such as Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), Sushant was meant to star in Paani, a Shekar Kapur directorial. However, YRF pulled out of the project.

A while back, mourning Sushant's death in a series of Twitter posts, Shekar had alluded that the film being shelved abruptly, had affected Sushant a lot. He wrote that he knew the people who let Sushant down.

In an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee, Shekhar confirmed this by saying that Sushant was bursting with excitement about doing Paani, but cried a lot when the film got shelved.

He added that he regretted not taking action and doing something for Sushant and the film.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statements of 15 people so far, including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara.

