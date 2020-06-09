Exclusive: Yash Raj Films To Produce Kalpana Chawla Biopic, Shimit Amin To Direct The Film

After years of speculation, buzz is that the Kalpana Chawla biopic is definitely going to be made. FilmiBeat has learnt that the film is going to be helmed by Chak De! India director Shimit Amin and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The conversation of making a biopic on Kalpana Chawla began about four years ago, with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra planning to act in and co-produce the film with Viacom18.

Later, there were rumours that actress Deepika Padukone and Priyanka's rival has been approached for the role. However, it was reported that the project had been stalled, as Kalpana's husband Jean-Pierre Harrison had not granted rights for it.

Kalpana Chawla was an astronaut and engineer with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA, being the first woman of Indian origin to venture into space. Born on 17 March 1962, Kalpana Chawla first flew on the ill-fated Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997. Sadly, on 1 February 2003, Kalpana Chawla died along with six crew members onboard the Space Shuttle Columbia, when the spacecraft disintegrated upon its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

Talking about films revolving around space exploration, Mission Mangal, a film directed by Jagan Shakti, featuring a big star cast, released last year. Mission Mangal was based on India's space mission to Mars. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen, and became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Watch this space for more on the Kalpana Chawla biopic.

ALSO READ: Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti Undergoes Surgery For Clot In Brain; R Balki Has This To Say

ALSO READ: Yash Raj Films To Pull Down Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic Sets?

ALSO READ: Fans Share Their Experience After Meeting Priyanka Chopra In Real Life, Call Her Grounded And Humble